How verified online training is transforming workforce readiness

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Lucy Blanchard, account executive at Alliance Safety Council, discusses the growing demand for verified online safety training and certifications across industrial sectors.

In her conversation with Jeremy Osterberger, she explains how Pyvot Verify helps ensure training integrity through remote proctoring, credential verification and legally defensible records. Blanchard also shares how digital badges, online learning and Alliance Safety Council's Nederland, Texas, training center are helping contractors and facility owners prepare workers more efficiently for jobsite readiness.