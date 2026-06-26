How Turner Industries makes lockout tagout personal

×

At the Safety Excellence Awards Best Practice Seminar, Jeremy Osterberger speaks with Jasmin Gaona, regional safety manager at Turner Industries, about the company's "My Life Is on the Line" initiative.

Jasmine explains how personalizing lockout tagout procedures with family photos and meaningful reminders helps reinforce safe work practices and encourages employees to stay focused on what matters most. She also discusses the importance of intentional conversations that strengthen safety culture across the workforce.

“That tag can have a picture of their son, their daughter, their family member, a loved one. It could be a pet. So it’s more the intentionality behind it, making it personal to ensure that they go home just the same way they showed up.” - Jasmin Gaona