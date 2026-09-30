How The Shaw Group is transforming industrial project delivery

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Matt Rodgers, CEO of The Shaw Group, joins Jeremy Osterberger to discuss how the company is addressing skilled labor shortages, project complexity and growing demand for greater schedule and cost certainty.

Rodgers shares how modularization, high-purity piping, global engineering resources and behind-the-meter power solutions are supporting data centers, semiconductor facilities, life sciences projects and other large-scale industrial developments. He also explains why workforce development, quality systems and early planning are increasingly critical as U.S. industrial construction shifts toward advanced manufacturing.

“My core vision is to make Shaw a company that customers can count on, and that's really distilled down into what I think is a very simple operating principle, which is, say what you will do and then do what you said you would do.” - Matt Rodgers