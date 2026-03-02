How the construction industry is confronting mental health and suicide prevention

×

Jeremy Osterberger speaks with Pete Ielmini about the growing mental health crisis in construction and why suicide prevention must become part of the industry’s core safety culture.

Pete shares insights on financial stress, chronic pain, job insecurity and stigma, along with how the Heat and Frost Insulators Labor Management Cooperative Trust is addressing these challenges through confidential support programs and supervisor training. The conversation emphasizes leadership accountability, family support systems and the importance of ongoing dialogue to protect workers on and off the job site.