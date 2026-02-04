How the Coastal Texas protection system is reshaping storm surge defense

×

Jeremy Osterberger sits down with Sally Bakko and Michel Bechtel to examine the Coastal Texas protection system, often known as the Ike Dike, and its role in reducing storm surge risk along the Texas Gulf Coast.

The discussion explores how engineered barriers and natural features work together to protect communities, ports and critical infrastructure. They also address funding, design milestones and the coordination required to advance one of the largest coastal resilience projects in U.S. history.