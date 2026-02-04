How TEAM Inc. delivers turnkey mechanical integrity solutions

×

John Buck, director of mechanical integrity at TEAM, Inc., explains how TEAM Inc. approaches mechanical integrity by combining inspection, engineering and repair services into a single turnkey solution.

The discussion highlights how integrating mechanical services with inspection and assessment allows issues to be identified, engineered and resolved efficiently. John also shares how TEAM’s nationwide and global footprint, along with drone and robotic inspection technologies, helps reduce risk while supporting pressurized equipment, piping, vessels and tanks across multiple industries.

