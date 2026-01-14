How Teadit is strengthening domestic manufacturing and sealing performance

×

From the Teadit facility in Pasadena, Texas, Jeremy Osterberger speaks with Robbie Riggs, president and CEO of Teadit, about the company’s role in advancing sealing technology and supporting the Gulf Coast manufacturing community.

The discussion covers Teadit’s approach to low-emission gasket performance, customer-focused service and plans to expand domestic manufacturing capacity amid shifting supply chains. Robbie also shares how engineering-driven collaboration and cultural alignment help Teadit deliver reliable solutions across refining, petrochemical and energy markets.