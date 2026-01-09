How TankWorx is driving quality and leadership in storage tank services

×

From the NISTM conference in The Woodlands, Texas, Jeremy Osterberger talks with Emeric Watson of TankWorx + Construction Services about the company’s evolution, core capabilities and nationwide reach in storage tank construction, maintenance and API 653 work.

Emeric explains how deep field experience within the leadership team supports consistent quality and long-term client relationships across petrochemical, refinery and industrial markets. The conversation also highlights his long-standing commitment to supporting veterans through outdoor recreational therapy initiatives.