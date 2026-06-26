How Superheat is transforming workforce mentorship for safer operations

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Regional Manager Bret Cadenhead discusses how Superheat developed a companywide mentorship platform that supports employees from onboarding through project management.

In this conversation with Jeremy Osterberger, he explains how mobile learning tools, continuous feedback and employee development contribute to stronger safety performance and operational consistency. Cadenhead also shares why investing in people remains one of the most effective ways to improve execution and build a stronger workforce across the industrial sector.

“We essentially take a guy from a new employee all the way through, even into a project management level person through a mentorship program. It’s scripted and managed, but it’s self-paced.” - Bret Cadenhead