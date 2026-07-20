How Sherwin Williams is extending asset life with smarter coatings

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At the Downstream USA Conference, Jeremy sits down with Logan Ballard of Sherwin-Williams to discuss how industrial coatings are helping operators extend asset life, reduce downtime and improve turnaround planning.

Logan shares how customers are optimizing existing assets through advanced coating technologies, lower VOC solutions and long-term partnerships that support reliability across downstream and midstream operations.

The conversation also explores emerging product innovations designed to meet future maintenance challenges and improve operational performance.

"Our coatings have been tested through various AMPP testing, and these strategies help produce a longer life cycle for these assets." - Logan Ballard