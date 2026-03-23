How RFS policy is driving fuel costs and reshaping compliance strategy

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Leslie Bellas, Vice President of Regulatory Affairs at AFPM, discusses the economic and policy implications of the proposed 2026 to 2027 Renewable Fuel Standard with Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Magazine.

The conversation explores compliance costs, the role of RIN credits and how blending limits are influencing fuel pricing. Bellas outlines concerns around small refinery exemption reallocation and its impact on affordability and energy policy. The discussion highlights potential adjustments that could significantly reduce costs while maintaining renewable fuel goals.