How Recon Management Services is driving inspection innovation

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Dan Vallot, corporate business development manager at Recon Management Services, discusses how the company has expanded from its Gulf Coast roots into a growing provider of project management, specialty inspection and HR solutions for the refining, petrochemical and chemical industries.

In his conversation with Jeremy Osterberger, he shares how technology, laser scanning and engineering expertise are helping customers solve complex challenges while avoiding costly repairs. Vallot also reflects on the importance of long-term relationships, sustainable growth and the role faith has played throughout his career and leadership journey.

“We were able to go out there with our laser scanning group and with our mechanical group, take the original drawings and model what the old tank was and model what the tank was now with the damage.” - Dan Vallot