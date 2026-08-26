Oversea Response, Phoenix Pollution Control and Jefferson Energy strengthen emergency readiness

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Chuck Britten of Oversea Response, Jeremy Yeaman of Phoenix Pollution Control and John Istre of Jefferson Energy discuss how preparedness drills strengthen coordination, equipment readiness and emergency response capabilities.

The teams explain how realistic spill response scenarios help determine where personnel, boats and equipment should be deployed while identifying shortcomings before an actual event.

They also highlight how repeated drills build camaraderie, improve response strategies and strengthen collaboration among facilities and response partners.