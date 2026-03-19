× How policy shifts are reshaping fuel markets and refinery investment decisions

Geoff Moody of AFPM joins Jeremy to discuss how recent EPA policy changes are influencing long-term investment strategies across the refining sector.

Geoff explores regulatory certainty, permitting reform and the operational challenges tied to compliance and seasonal fuel transitions. The conversation also examines global market pressures, infrastructure needs and the growing energy demand driven by AI and data centers. Jeremy highlights how companies are balancing economic realities with evolving energy priorities.