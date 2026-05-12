How PK Companies is expanding turnkey industrial solutions

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Stewart Records, CEO of PK Companies, joins Jeremy Osterberger to discuss how the company is evolving through strategic growth, digital transformation and expanded turnkey industrial services.

The conversation explores PK Companies’ focus on safety, workforce development, rope access capabilities and the acquisition of Pro-Surve to strengthen operations across the Gulf Coast. Stewart also shares insight into supporting critical industries ranging from refining and petrochemicals to NASA’s Artemis project and explains how innovation and culture continue shaping the company’s future.

To learn more about PK Companies, visit pksti.com.