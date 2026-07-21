How Ohmstede is driving Gulf Coast turnaround success with Paul Fonte

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At the Downstream USA Conference, Jeremy talks with Paul Fonte, account manager at Ohmstede, about the company's role in heat exchanger bundle repair, fabrication and turnaround support across the Gulf Coast.

Paul shares insights from his 25 years in the industry, discusses current turnaround activity and explains why strong customer relationships, quality and service continue to drive growth.

The conversation also explores opportunities for expansion as industrial maintenance demand continues to evolve.

"At Ohmstede we serve on quality, integrity and service, and that goes a long way." - Paul Fonte