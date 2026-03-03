How Management Controls is driving contractor compliance across industries

×

At ECC Extra, Jeremy Osterberger speaks with Chrissy Jacobson of Management Controls about her role in the Future Leaders program and how the initiative is helping emerging professionals grow their networks across the industry.

Chrissy shares how Management Controls’ myTrack platform supports contractor compliance by automating contracts and aligning owners, EPCs and contractors. She also discusses the company’s global footprint and the wide range of sectors it serves, from petrochemicals to mining and pulp and paper.