How LyondellBasell is strengthening safety culture

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Camrin Svoboda, a process technician at LyondellBasell's Channelview site, shares key takeaways from the Safety Excellence Awards Best Practice Seminar, including the importance of making safety personal and learning from industry peers.

She discusses how listening, continuous improvement and employee engagement help strengthen safety performance across the site. Camrin also highlights LyondellBasell's EAGLES behavioral-based safety program and CHESS contractor safety initiative while speaking with Jeremy Osterbegrer.

“To be a great leader, you also need to be able to follow and listen. That’s why we’re here. We want to bring these great initiatives back to our site.” - Camrin Svoboda