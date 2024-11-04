How Kent is shaping the energy landscape from Houston to Dubai

×

Jeremy Osterberger interviews Scott Tanley, VP of USA Operations at Kent, at the ECC PerspECCtives Conference 2024.

They discuss Kent’s 60-year presence in the Americas, headquartered in Houston, Texas, with global operations in Dubai, Bogota, Australia, and more. Scott outlines Kent’s core services, including consultancy, EPC, and commissioning and startup.

Scott also highlights Kent’s legacy project, Gulf Coast Growth Ventures in Gregory, Texas, and their long-term alliances in refining and chemical sectors.