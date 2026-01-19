How Ironclad delivers rapid response and containment for industrial emergencies

×

From the Clean Gulf conference, Jeremy Osterberger talks with JB Bindon about Ironclad Environmental Solutions’ role in emergency response, disaster relief and specialty containment across the U.S.

JB explains how the company supports industrial, environmental and energy sectors through asset rentals, logistics and large-scale containment for spills, waste management and temporary storage needs. The discussion also highlights Ironclad’s growing involvement in data centers and aboveground storage tank projects that require reliable, flexible solutions.