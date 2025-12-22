How industry leaders are rebuilding the skilled craft workforce

×

Jeremy leads a discussion with Blair Williamson of Austin Industrial and Joe Vierra of Dow on how owners and contractors are working together through IBR to address the skilled craft workforce shortage.

The conversation explores the mission of the Industry Business Roundtable, the impact of retirements, competition for talent and the growing need for training and upskilling across the industry. Blair and Joe share perspectives on collaboration, workforce readiness and why renewed engagement in workforce development efforts is critical for the future.