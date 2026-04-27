How IBR is strengthening safety culture and workforce development across industry

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Jeremy Osterberger speaks with Willie Wells and Richard Bass from the Industry Business Roundtable at their annual golf tournament about how safety culture continues to shape contractor performance and industry standards.

The discussion highlights the impact of the Safety Excellence Awards and how programs like NASAP and NABSC support a safer, more secure workforce. Willie also shares insight into upcoming workforce development initiatives aimed at advancing training and strengthening industry collaboration. The conversation reflects how IBR is aligning safety, quality and workforce readiness to meet evolving industry demands.