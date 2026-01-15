How drones and robotics are transforming industrial inspection safety

×

At Turner Industries’ state-of-the-art training center, Michael Stirrat and Dylan Ray discuss how drones and robotics are reshaping industrial inspection programs across the Gulf South.

The conversation explores real-world use cases for drone-based UT inspections, risk reduction in elevated work and how emerging technology is changing traditional inspection methods.

Ryan Reeves also shares an owner-operator perspective on how drone programs are improving safety, reducing costs and accelerating inspection timelines.