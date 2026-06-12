How Dräger is transforming confined space monitoring

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At the 2026 Texas Louisiana EHS Seminar and Industry Trade Show, Jeremy Osterberger speaks with Binu Joy, senior manager of RSS technology and innovation at Dräger, about the company's newest confined space monitoring system.

The discussion explores how integrated gas detection, video monitoring, access control, communications and alarm technologies help improve worker safety across industrial environments. Binu also shares how customer feedback and regulatory requirements helped shape the development of a solution designed for rapid deployment and OSHA-compliant monitoring in a variety of applications.