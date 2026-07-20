How Curtiss-Wright EST Group is improving heat exchanger maintenance

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At Downstream USA, Jeremy sits down with Jeff Garrett of Curtiss-Wright EST Group to discuss how the company is helping refineries and petrochemical facilities improve maintenance efficiency through hydrotesting, isolation solutions and heat exchanger technologies.

Jeff also shares how new digital reporting capabilities for tube plugging and the company's heat exchanger database program are helping maintenance and reliability teams streamline turnarounds and improve documentation.

The conversation also explores the importance of innovation, field support and practical solutions for industrial operations.

"For plugging tube exchangers, heat exchangers and air coolers, if you've got a hole to plug, we can plug it." - Jeff Garrett