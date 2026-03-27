How Brock Group is expanding services and strengthening safety culture

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Jeremy Osterberger sits down with Frank Bardonaro, CEO of Brock Group, to discuss how recent acquisitions have expanded the company’s capabilities into a full service provider across North America.

Frank shares how integrated services, scaffold solutions and geographic growth are helping meet customer demand for efficiency and consolidation. He also explains the importance of safety culture, workforce development and leadership in managing large scale industrial operations. Jeremy and Frank explore what lies ahead for the industry, including growth opportunities tied to infrastructure, power demand and evolving project cycles.