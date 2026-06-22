How Brock Group is expanding into data centers and new industrial markets

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Ryan Webb, vice president of sales for Brock Group, joins Jeremy Osterberger to discuss the company's evolution from its traditional industrial service roots to a broader portfolio that includes safety services, mechanical solutions, coatings and access innovation.

Webb shares insights on growth opportunities in data centers, power generation and commercial markets, along with the role of technology, advanced work packaging and digital dashboards in improving project execution. The conversation also explores how Brock is helping customers find safer, more efficient access solutions while continuing to expand across new geographies and industries.

“We pride ourselves on not only just building scaffolds, but being an access provider and a solution provider for access. So the different hoist, rope access that we can offer and really just look for ways that we can partner with our customers and look for more cost-efficient ways to do work.” - Ryan Webb