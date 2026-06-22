How Blast Resource Group is transforming industrial risk and protective design

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At the EPC Energy Projects Conference, Jeremy Osterberger talks with Travis Stinson, co-founder and chief sales officer of Blast Resource Group, to discuss how the company helps industrial facilities manage risk through engineering services, hazard investigations and protective building design.

Travis shares insights on mitigating blast, thermal and toxic gas hazards, expanding into federal and international markets, and meeting growing demand across multiple industries. The conversation also explores workforce development, industry challenges and the company's vision for continued growth in the years ahead.

“We just want to help walk the client through and show them that they have options and make sure that they're being cost effective while still getting the proper solution that they're targeting.” - Travis Stinson