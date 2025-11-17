How Bartlett Group and Excel reached 1 million safe man hours

×

Excel Modular Scaffold and Bartlett Group reflect on achieving 1 million safe man-hours and what it means for their employees, families and client.

Site manager Onecimo Hernandez explains how a one-day-at-a-time mindset, cross-functional planning and a strong stop-work obligation empower craft workers to keep safety first.

Construction manager Nick Crum highlights the company’s top-down safety culture, supported by bundled services such as scaffold, paint, insulation, abatement, fireproofing and mechanical work, and how they plan to replicate this success at other sites.