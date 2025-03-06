Houston Rodeo’s Industrial Craft Competition prepares students for industry careers

×

Jeremy Osterberger sits down to discuss the Industrial Craft Competition (ICC) at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo with J D Slaughter, chairman of the ICC Committee, and Robert Hodge, VP & officer in charge of the ICC Committee.

This program provides high school students with hands-on training and a direct path to careers in construction and industrial trades. Learn how this initiative is shaping the future workforce, expanding opportunities and making a real impact in students' lives.

For more information and to get involved, contact icc@hlsr.com and visit rodeohouston.com.