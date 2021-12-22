Houston positioned to become global clean hydrogen hub

×
Brett Perlman, CEO for the Center for Houston’s Future, talks with BIC about the increasing global shift toward decarbonization and how officials are hard at work to set the Houston region up as a leader in global clean hydrogen production.
