Houston is attracting advanced manufacturing and clean energy investment

Greater Houston Partnership’s Craig Rhodes shares how collaboration across Texas regions is fueling large-scale projects and a robust pipeline in advanced manufacturing and clean tech.

Speaking with Jeremy, he highlights rising foreign direct investment, the Houston region’s speed to market and workforce depth, and why sites and infrastructure give the area an edge. The discussion also explores near-term growth areas like sustainable aviation fuels and the state’s focus on power and water infrastructure to sustain long-term investment.

