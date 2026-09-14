Heroes Charity Foundation drives industry support for veterans and children

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Heroes Charity Foundation Chairman and Founder Paul Tyree joins Jeremy Osterberger to discuss how an industrial networking event grew into a charitable effort that has generated more than $2.5 million in proceeds over 29 years.

Tyree explains how support from companies across the industrial community helps organizations such as Combat Marine Outdoors and Sky High for Kids serve wounded veterans and families affected by childhood cancer. He also highlights the long-term partnerships and volunteers that have helped the foundation expand its impact.

“If you want to go fast, you go alone, right? If you want to go far, you go together.” - Paul Tyree