As part of a strategic succession plan, effective January 1, 2024, President and COO, Russell Klinegardner will succeed Luis Aguilar as CEO.

Klinegardner brings a proven track record for success, deep industry knowledge, and a shared passion for HASC’s mission.

With Klinegardner’s leadership and guidance, HASC will continue to provide unwavering support and innovative solutions to industry across the nation and around the world.