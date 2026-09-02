Gulf Coast Industry Forum explores what's driving Houston's industrial future

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In an exclusive discussion with Thomas Brinsko, Economic Alliance Houston Port Region CEO Chad Burke shared insights ahead of the 17th annual Gulf Coast Industry Forum on the critical trends transforming Houston’s industrial core.

Burke explored the powerful role of the Houston Ship Channel, major capital expenditure projects, emerging pharmaceutical manufacturing hubs, and pressing workforce needs.

He also weighed in on how international market shifts could test domestic production and shape future capital investments across the Gulf Coast energy and manufacturing landscape.

“Every year it brings together really what I consider the tip of the pyramid that are driving and leading this industry to talk through where we are, what our obstacles and hurdles are, how we can overcome those, and how we can stay competitive on a global stage.” - Chad Burke

For more information, visit https://allianceportregion.com/gulf-coast-industry-forum/