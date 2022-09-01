ExxonMobil’s Beaumont Refinery Manager Rozena Dendy gives updates on the BLADE project

BIC Magazine's Jeremy Osterberger visits ExxonMobil’s BLADE project in Beaumont, Texas, and talks over the project’s status with Dendy, as well as the potential completion date even through the pandemic.

BLADE is short for Beaumont Light Atmospheric Distillation Expansion.

The modular build project will be a third crude unit within the facility’s existing footprint. The new unit will expand light crude oil refining, supported by the increased crude oil production in the Permian Basin.

