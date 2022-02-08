ExxonMobil explains Houston’s new, unique recycling collaboration that brings industry, government and community together

The Houston Recycling Collaboration aims to make a step change in the greater Houston area's plastics recycling rate and help establish the city as the leading center for both conventional and advanced recycling processes.

