Jeremy Osterberger speaks with ExxonMobil Baytown Olefins Site Manager Kimberly Haas to discuss the latest advancements at the Baytown complex. From pioneering advanced recycling technology to the upcoming world-scale low carbon hydrogen plant, Kimberly shares how ExxonMobil is driving sustainability and innovation in the petrochemical industry.

Learn about Baytown's role in reducing plastic waste, producing low-carbon hydrogen, and creating a pathway for decarbonizing the chemical industry.