Expanding pressure vessel expertise into emerging industrial markets

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Jeremy Osterberger talks with Kyle DeArmon, business development manager at Ward Vessel & Exchanger, during the EPC Conference to discuss how the company is broadening its reach beyond traditional refining projects into lithium, pharmaceutical and data center markets.

Kyle shares insights on Ward’s pressure vessel and heat exchanger capabilities, ongoing investments in its Houston facility and the value of engineering expertise in helping customers optimize project costs and performance. The conversation highlights industry demand, project delivery expectations and the company’s vision for continued growth across the Gulf Coast and throughout North America.

“What we can provide is our engineering. You know, I could go on and on talking about our engineering team. I mean, these guys know fabrication. They know ASME code products, and they’re able to work alongside owner companies to really figure out what do you want and how we can save you as much money as we can.” - Kyle DeArmon