Expanding mission-critical projects and workforce growth

At the ECC Annual PerspECCtives Conference, Miguel Garcia, senior vice president of operations for Apache Industrial, sits down with Jeremy Osterberger to talk about the company’s role in major capital projects and its expansion into mission-critical markets.

Garcia highlights Apache’s work on the Samsung semiconductor plant in Texas, ongoing efforts to digitize soft crafts, and strategies for meeting labor challenges across 44 offices in the U.S. and Canada. He also shares insights on culture, sustainability and the future direction of Apache Industrial.