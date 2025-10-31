Expanding efficiency and community impact

×

At the Gulf Coast Industry Forum, Ric Campo, chairman of Port Houston, joins Jeremy Osterberger to discuss Project 11, the deepening and widening of the Houston Ship Channel, and what full federal funding means for industry and the region.

Campo explains how the project will improve safety, cut vessel transit times, and even reduce emissions while driving major economic growth. He also touches on current challenges around tariffs and trade, Port Houston’s record volume, and the Anchors in Action initiative—a collaborative program investing millions into local community projects and sustainability efforts.