Evolving indirect services and scaffold solutions

During the ECC Annual PerspECCtives Conference, Jim Taylor, vice president of operations at Ameco, talked with Jeremy Osterberger about the company’s evolving role in supporting large, complex projects.

Taylor reflects on how his military service shaped his leadership style and explains how Ameco helps contractors and owners gain certainty by managing indirect project services. He also discusses advances in scaffold planning and turnkey solutions, along with new innovations like modular buildings and the Ameco Connect digital platform, which brings data-driven insights to safety, efficiency, and cost savings.