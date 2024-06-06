EHCMA executive director talks environmental responsibility and crisis communication

×

Jeremy Osterberger catches up with MaryJane Mudd, the executive director of the East Harris County Manufacturers Association (EHCMA), at the Environmental Health and Safety Seminar and Industry Trade Show in Galveston.

MaryJane highlights the benefits of EHCMA membership, such as sharing best practices, legislative engagement, and community initiatives, and she mentions her role in leading a crisis communications workshop at the seminar, focusing on building community relationships and effective media communication during crises.

To learn more about EHCMA, visit EHCMA.org.