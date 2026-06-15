Driving workforce development through industry collaboration

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Melissa Wolkenhauer from the Industry Business Roundtable (IBR) discusses the workforce challenges facing the Gulf Coast industrial sector, including competition for skilled labor, employee retention and the growing importance of trade-focused career pathways.

In this conversation with Jeremy Osterberger, she shares how collaboration, workforce development initiatives and industry committee engagement are helping companies adapt to changing market demands. The discussion also explores emerging technology trends, safety culture and the value of sharing best practices across the industry.

"Focusing a little bit more on actually starting in the high schools and getting them to start earlier and get them groomed earlier so that they can just go directly into the trades. They've actually gotten feedback that some of the students are more excited to just get into the workforce immediately, so that they don't even have all the college debt. They could just start getting paid and potentially retire earlier. So it's an exciting thing." - Melissa Wolkenhauer