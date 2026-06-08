Driving smarter environmental planning in industrial growth

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Jeremy Osterberger sits down with Cydney Schwarzlose, director of air quality at BGE, during the 2026 Texas Louisiana EHS Seminar and Industry Trade Show to discuss the environmental challenges and opportunities shaping industrial growth.

The conversation explores air quality permitting, water management, community engagement, storm preparedness and how owners and operators can improve project outcomes by involving environmental experts earlier in the design process.

Cydney also shares insights on balancing operational efficiency with environmental stewardship as new industrial, energy and manufacturing projects continue to expand across the Gulf Coast.