Driving safer work through Walk the Job

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Phillips 66 Managing Director of Global Occupational Safety Ben Way discusses how Walk the Job is creating a more consistent approach to safe work practices across the industry.

Ben explains to Jeremy Osterberger at AFPM how joint job walks bring operators, contractors and craft workers together at the equipment to identify hazards, verify safeguards and confirm the absence of energy before work begins.

He also explores the challenges of implementing the six-step process during complex work such as turnarounds and why direct communication with frontline workers remains critical to preventing high-consequence incidents.

“There’s nothing more gratifying or satisfying than knowing that maybe something you’ve done, something you’ve said, has an impact on someone else’s ability to go home safely.” — Ben Way