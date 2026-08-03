Driving safer inspections with drone and robotics technology

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Johnny Gonzalez of Team Industrial Services joins Jeremy to discuss how drones, robotic crawlers and 3D laser scanning are improving inspection efficiency, safety and asset reliability across industrial facilities.

The conversation highlights advancements in ultrasonic testing, digital twin technology and real-world applications that help customers maximize uptime while reducing risk during inspections.

Johnny also shares recent field examples that demonstrate how robotics are solving complex inspection challenges in the refining and process industries.

"Everybody is looking at how they can maximize their uptime. That's one of the things we do very well with our drone robotics." - Johnny Gonzalez

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