Driving safer hydroprocessing through industry collaboration

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Wendy Wildenberg of Flint Hills Resources explains how hydroprocessing supports cleaner fuels while requiring careful management of high pressure, temperature and reaction risks.

She discusses how refiners share safety lessons and incident patterns across the industry to help operators and technical professionals recognize warning signs before conditions escalate.

Wendy also joins Jeremy to explore operational excellence training, reserve quench, immediate stabilizing responses and why safety remains the first priority even as refineries operate at high capacity.

“We’re competitors in some things, but with safety we’re collaborators because we need to share enough about what happened so that we can look internally and see if our safeguards are robust enough.” - Wendy Wildenberg