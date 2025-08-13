Driving plant reliability with data-driven strategies at Kuraray La Porte

×

Jana Stafford sits down with Daniel Velasquez, plant manager at Kuraray’s La Porte facility, to discuss how his team is working with Pinnacle to improve reliability and operational performance.

Daniel shares how predictive modeling, consolidated maintenance data, and forward-looking KPIs are helping the site reduce unplanned downtime, extend equipment life, and control costs. He also previews his upcoming presentation at the Prime Expo, where he will dive deeper into Kuraray’s reliability approach and the impact on operations.