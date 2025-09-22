Driving innovation in pressure vessels and exchangers

×

At the ECC Annual PerspECCtives Conference, Jon Ward, president and CEO of Ward Vessel and Exchanger, speaks with Jeremy Osterberger about the company’s history, growth and differentiation in the refining, petrochemical and pharmaceutical markets.

Ward highlights the firm’s expertise in ASME pressure vessels and heat exchangers, recent projects including massive GLP-1 pharmaceutical vessels and a 350,000-pound heat exchanger, and the company’s focus on communication and execution excellence. He also shares insights from Ward’s monthly metals market update and his outlook on tariffs, global competition, and long-term industry growth.